I respect women – Beenie Gunter

Dancehall artiste Beenie Gunter was at the centre of criticism at the beginning of this week when a 22-year-old female identified as Fiona Akankwasa accused him of child neglect.

Akankwasa claims that they had something going with Gunter and shortly after she got pregnant, she lost contact with him and after giving birth, her efforts to get to him hit a dead end. Her only option was run to the media.

However, Gunter, real name Crescent Baguma, has rubbished these accusations, saying he was raised in a Christian family and has always been a responsible man. To prove his innocence, he has also allowed to have a DNA test with the child.

“I was so hurt by these accusations. I agree I met her in a bar but that was it. I was never approached about a child,” he said, adding that he has been taking care of so many people in his life and that it would be meaningless not to care for his own.

“I respect women and love children. I’m ready for a DNA and to see justice prevail. My job is to act as an example in the industry. I don’t support abortion. Every child is a blessing. I wasn’t brought up like that.”

Related

Share News







