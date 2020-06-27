Radio presenter breaks down on air

On an ordinary day, Bina Babie is quite the jolly one and on radio, she is known to help her listeners get through trying moments.

On Tuesday morning, however, things got too much for the Dembe FM presenter. During her Mubeezi programme, a caller narrated what he was going through after the closure of arcades.

The caller was frustrated about his landlord, who had declined to pardon their rent arrears for the past three months as well as blocked them from saving their merchandise from moulding.

Mid his narration, the caller burst out in tears and before we knew it, Bina Babie was sobbing too. From what we later gathered, the incident forced her fellow Dembe presenters to rush into studio to console her.

She was then asked to take a break before returning on air. Eh! The times are tough people, but things will be alright.

