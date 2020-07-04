Khalifa Aganaga resorts to booking gigs

Khalifa Aganaga might not be releasing music as often as he did back in the day, but he seems to be making a living out of the industry.

The singer is credited for penning Sheebah’s lockdown banger, Nakyuka, and while we are still trying to figure out what ‘Six was him general’ means, we have learnt that Aganaga, real name Sadat Mukibi, has joined Crysto Panda’s management.

This means he will be Panda’s official booking agent, a move that comes at a time when Kyoyina Omanya is ruling airwaves. We also understand that Khalifa wrote Sheebah’s verse in the remix of the song.

“Khalifa is now my agent. So if anybody needs to get in touch with me for bookings, he is the man. He is not my manager though,” Panda confirmed to us.

Related

Share News







