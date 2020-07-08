SA coronavirus cases pass 200,000

Coronavirus cases in South Africa have passed the 200,000 mark.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said four provinces were at risk of a surge adding that a lockdown for the provinces was a possibility.

The affected provinces are Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Cases in the country are rising with thousands of new cases being reported daily.

However, the Ministry of Health says a bigger surge could have been experienced if the country had not gone into lockdown.

South Africa is in the process of easing restrictions in phases with the latest being the reopening of schools for more students this week.

The country is involved in the human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford.

