Tanzania shuts centres handling Covid-19 patients

Tanzania has closed most centres designated to handle Covid-19 patients.

The government said that a significant drop in the number of coronavirus infections led to closure of the treatment centres across the country.

On Friday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said there are now only 11 centres, including private health centres, that are open.

These are from the 85 centres that had initially been set up across the country to isolate Covid-19 patients.

The health minister said:Quote Message: We thank God that Coronavirus is heading towards an end in Tanzania.”

She went on to caution that people should not relax, as there could be a second wave of infection.

The minister said residents could now continue visiting the centres for general treatment, as they are no longer used for isolation of Covid-19 patients

The current rate of infection, number of patients, and deaths in Tanzania is not known, as the government does not regularly give updates.

The last update was given in June when Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told parliament that there were only 66 active coronavirus cases in the country.

