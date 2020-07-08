Violence ‘delayed NILE dam talks’

The deadly violence in Ethiopia that followed the killing of popular musician Hachalu Hundessa last week delayed Nile Dam talks and hampered efforts against coronavirus, the authorities say.

Water Minister Seleshi Bekele said the protests delayed the talks that were due by the beginning of last week.

The negotiations amongst Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, to resolve the long-running dispute over Ethiopia’s construction of a mega-dam on the Nile River, resumed on Friday.

Mr Seleshi said the health ministry’s efforts against coronavirus were also affected especially in the first half of the week as no tests could be conducted in parts of the country affected by the violence.

Meanwhile, tension remains in Oromia region, with reports of people hiding for fear of violence.

There is still no internet access across the country, which was cut during the protests.

Hachalu, 34, was killed on 29 June, sparking the unrest that spread from Oromia where he was seen as a hero.

More than 150 people died in the aftermath of the protests.

