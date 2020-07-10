Zani Lady-C film career finally paying off

Remember that Ndoowa song? Yeah, now remember the artiste Zani Lady-C.

Well, for a while we have known that she took on a film career and from the look of things, the singer-actress, real name Susan Basemera, is slowly taking on Hollywood.

This comes after a movie she featured in, titled Little America, was tipped to receive a nod in the 2020 Emmy nominations.

The comedy series is among the top five contenders in the Best Comedy series will be battling it out with Run, Space Force, and The Great and Dave.

Little America is a funny, romantic, and inspirational true story based on epic magazine’s collections of true-life American immigrant stories.

Zani has previously starred in a short film titled Gubagudeko and Can You Keep a Secret.

