VAR officials ‘frightened to death’ to overrule referees

Gary Neville believes VAR officials are “frightened to death” to overturn on-field decisions following further controversial incidents in the Premier League on Thursday.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith was left fuming after Manchester United were awarded a penalty when Ezri Konsa was adjudged to have fouled Bruno Fernandes, who scored the opening goal from the spot in a 3-0 win following a VAR check.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was also stunned when Harry Kane appeared to be pushed over by Joshua King, but both referee Paul Tierney and VAR official Michael Oliver did not feel a foul should be awarded in a goalless draw.

Former Manchester United and England defender Neville wants to see referees check pitch-side monitors rather than rely on verdicts from Stockley Park.

“On VAR. Send the Ref to the screens for goodness sake! The “we know better” than Europe way is failing badly,” Neville tweeted.

“The officials off-site are frightened to death to overrule on-site colleagues.”

Villa boss Smith was left frustrated at the VAR call made in the defeat to United as they battle to avoid relegation from the top flight.

“It all changed round on the penalty. I can understand Jon [on-field referee Moss] getting it wrong on the pitch but VAR? I don’t know what they’re looking at. It’s a disgraceful decision,” he said.

“They’ve got a screen there they can go and look at, but they don’t seem to be bothered now.”

Related

Share News







