Kenya recalls retired doctors as Covid-19 deaths rise

With the number of Covid-19 deaths reaching 285 on Monday, the country looked to retired intensive care health workers for the support of those in need of round-the-clock medical attention.

In a statement on the country’s statistics, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe placed Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload at 17,975, saying 440 more people had tested positive for the disease.

CS Kagwe reported the testing of 3,197 samples in 24 hours, raising the total number of tests carried out in the country to 279,612. He also announced 90 more recoveries, which brought the total to 7,833.

The youngest of the new patients was a year old and the oldest 84, while female patients were 154 in number and male patients 286. Kenyans numbered 437 while the rest were foreigners.

Baringo County became the 45th of 47 counties to report a case of the coronavirus, recording its first five patients.

Nairobi accounted for 326, Machakos 32, Kajiado 17, Kiambu 17, Uasin Gishu 13, Mombasa 10 and Murang’a and Kilifi five each.

Busia, Wajir and Nandi had two each while Nyeri, Embu, Taita Taveta and Tharaka-Nithi had one each.

