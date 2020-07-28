July 29, 2020

Nigeria to reopen schools next week

16 hours ago

The government in Nigeria has announced that final year students in secondary schools will resume classes next week ahead of their examinations.

The ministry of education said the students will report back on 4 August and sit for the West Africa Examinations from 17 August.

The West Africa Examinations are school completion tests done by students from five English speaking countries – Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Nigeria and Liberia.

Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia final year students have been in school preparing for the examinations.

