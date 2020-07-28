Police & Army heavily deployed as FDC showcases Lukwago & Nambooze

There is a deployment of police personnel outside opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC party offices in Najjanankumbi, Entebbe road.

At about 10:00am, police personnel deployed outside the premises, but stayed on alert as activity continued at the offices where the party is expected to unveil a presidential flag bearer.

Also expected at the premises today is the unveiling of four prominent politicians including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Mukono Municipality legislator Betty Nambooze, Lubaga North MP Moses Kasibante

Also rumored to join the trio is Makindye legislator Allan Ssewanyana.

Highly placed sources told The Nile Post that the party has been in talks with the politicians, who have an attachment to DP, to formally have them on board.

The talks, we have been told, picked up intensity last week. Sources said that senior FDC officials led by the party president, Patrick Amuriat, are in the thick of the negotiations.

We have also been told that former FDC president Dr Kizza Besigye is playing a big role.

“They are about to join us but I can’t tell you with certainty. Things can change,” said an official knowledgeable about the negotiations.

