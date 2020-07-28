Vinka is unique – Azawi

When a new artiste is signed to a label, there is always tension and fears of bad blood brewing between the old guards and new blood. Not at Swangz Avenue.

For long, people claimed Winnie Nwagi was not on good terms with Vinka but even before they could convince fans that they were all good, the label signed Azawi.

From what we have seen so far, she has gelled well with the two artistes and her songwriting seems to have added a plus to her.

From what we hear, the Repeat It singer is the one who wrote Vinka’s new song, Love Panic.

“Vinka knows herself as an artiste and this is important because she gets to keep her identity and uniqueness. This made it easy for me to work with her,” Azawi said.

Love Panic is the first song Azawi has written for a Swangz Avenue. She had earlier written Quinamino for Winnie Nwagi but owned it after the label signed her on.

