Man invites friends to gang-rape his deaf-mute girlfriend

Police in Dagoretti in Kenya are looking for two a man and one of his friends whom he invited to his house to jointly rape a deaf-mute woman he was dating.

Their accomplice allegedly found in a house in Kawangware, hours after the incident, was charged with gang-rape at the Kibera law courts and released on a KSh300,000 bond with a surety of similar amount.

Ouma was charged with gang-rape contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

He is also charged with committing an indecent act with an adult after he allegedly participated in raping the victim on July 11.

The victim was helped by friends who took her to the police station where she was referred to Nairobi Women’s Hospital for treatment before tracing the suspects.

The suspect denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Boke.

The victim was picked up by her boyfriend who after she closed her shop, took her to his house.

After dinner, the man is said to have left before returning with two other men who raped her in turns for the whole night.

