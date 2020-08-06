Botswana bans alcohol sales

Botswana’s government has banned the sale of alcohol and suspended all liquor licences.

A gazette notice said the suspension was until further notice. All alcohol selling stores will remain closed.

The reason given for the ban was that alcohol had “negative effects on adherence to Covid-19 protocols”.

Last week, the government reinstated a strict lockdown in the capital, Gaborone, for two weeks to curb rising cases.

The country has to date confirmed 804 coronavirus cases and two deaths.

Source: BBC

