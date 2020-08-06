August 6, 2020

Botswana bans alcohol sales

10 hours ago

Botswana’s government has banned the sale of alcohol and suspended all liquor licences.

A gazette notice said the suspension was until further notice. All alcohol selling stores will remain closed.

The reason given for the ban was that alcohol had “negative effects on adherence to Covid-19 protocols”.

Last week, the government reinstated a strict lockdown in the capital, Gaborone, for two weeks to curb rising cases.

The country has to date confirmed 804 coronavirus cases and two deaths.

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

DPP drops charges against MP Zaake

9 hours ago

LDU personnel given a life sentence for killing a 65-year-old

9 hours ago

Opinion poll puts Museveni ahead of Bobi Wine, Besigye

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.