Kenya hotels allowed to sell alcohol in rooms

Kenya’s tourism minister has clarified that hotels and resorts are allowed to sell alcohol in rooms.

The minister Najib Balala clarified that the establishments were allowed to sale alcohol “only on room service basis”.

He said the clarification was with regards to hotels that have checked-in clients.

The minister warned that the rest of the establishments should strictly adhere to the president’s directive and not to sale alcohol.

President Uhuru Kenyatta banned the sale of alcohol in hotels and restaurants while extending nationwide curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Hotels and restaurants that had opened to holidaying visitors had sought a clarification from the ministry as they had offered clients deals that included alcoholic drinks.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







