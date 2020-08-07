Nessim bails out upcoming artiste

Isma Mukuuza, commonly known as Nessim, is undoubtedly a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry and having started as a young star and growing through the ranks, he has decided to also offer a helping hand to an upcoming artiste known as Lucky Jo.

Why? Well, Nessim said he was impressed by Lucky Jo’s talent and decided to help him. “Being an artiste from Kumi District, I felt I needed to help him.

At only 15 years, I know he has a long way to go but he needed the right people to help him. He is more talented than some established artistes and the first day I saw him, I felt I needed to add a brick to his talent,” said Nessim, adding that he will help with producing Lucky Jo’s songs, advising him and guiding him where need be.

Lucky Jo, real name Lucky Joshua Iisa, does Rn’B and is also a songwriter and dancer behind the Keity song.

