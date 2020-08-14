August 16, 2020

IHK nurse murder suspect arrested in Isingiro

2 days ago


Police in Rwizi Region have arrested the suspected killer of IHK nurse, from his hideout in Isingiro District.

“Territorial police of Rwizi region have today (Thursday) arrested the key suspect in the murder of IHK nurse, Violet Kakai, a resident of Kasangati in Wakiso District who was hacked to death by her husband,” Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson, said.

Police have been searching for the suspected killer Simon Shimanya who has been in hiding ever since the death of Kakai.

Source: DM

