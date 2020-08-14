Muntu, Bobi Wine to declare stand on Besigye

Various Opposition and other political leaders have weighed in on the decision by Forum for Democratic Change strongman Dr Kizza Besigye to not contest in the 2021 presidential elections.

The Opposition leaders suggest that Dr Besigye should rally behind another candidate to push President Museveni out of power. Mr Museveni has been president for 34 years and Dr Besigye, a four time presidential candidate, has been his strongest challenger since 2001.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, yesterday welcomed Dr Besigye’s decision to not contest in 2021. He said he has been telling Dr Besigye to hang up his boots and rally behind him.

“First of all I want to applaud Dr Kizza Besigye for not just saying it but living it. We know that power, whether in Opposition or in office, can be very corrupting. So to see that he has risen above the corruption of power and ceded it, is nothing to take for granted,” Bobi Wine said.

“It has been more than two years trying to engage Dr Besigye to see that not only he doesn’t run but we stand together to bring one candidate. I went ahead to present myself. Of course he has been my inspiration and he has mentored me in many ways and opened our eyes,” he added.

Bobi Wine commended Dr Besigye’s role in efforts to cause regime change and urged him to continue contributing to the Opposition struggle.

“It is my hope and prayer that he does not just step aside but leads from the sides. He is a huge resource, we have been in conversation and we continue to be in conversation,” he said.

