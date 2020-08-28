MP Thomas Tayebwa in hot soup over assaulting Umeme employee

Ruhinda North Member of Parliament (Mitooma District), Thomas Tayebwa, is on the spot after a video leaked showing him personally involved in the act of assault against a Umeme employee on duty.

In the video which started making rounds on social media on Friday, Mr Tayebwa is seen commanding a group of people presumed to be his employees to brutally assault a young man identified as Bonny Bukenya, after removing his pants and given an unknown number of strokes of canes.

Bukenya who secretly recorded himself while being lashed by Tayebwa men, was found at the MP’s construction site in Busabala, Wakiso District. They accused him of trespass.

The assault ensued after Bukenya was allegedly found disconnecting electricity from the construction site, after he found out that it was illegally connected.

The video has since attracted public concern with people questioning the involvement of the MP in an act of mob action and human right’s violations.

Umeme Ltd released a statement later on Friday showing a case of assault against the MP has been filed at Katwe Police Station under reference number: SD/87/26/08/2020.

“Umeme strongly condemns any acts of human rights violation. The incident is being investigated and Umeme will provide the necessary support to the authorities in this matter,” Umeme statement reads in part.

Mr Tayebwa is yet to make a statement about the accusations.

