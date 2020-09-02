500 set out to safeguard Museveni votes in Kampala

A taskforce of more than 500 National Resistance Movement (NRM) volunteers and coordinators were commissioned and flagged off in Kampala yesterday to guard the votes of President Museveni in the 2021 polls.

In her address, Milly Babirye Babalanda, the senior political advisor for political affairs to President Museveni, revealed that the taskforce will be expected to canvas support for the President and conduct civic education among eligible voters within Kampala.

“You should ensure that the votes of our candidate, Museveni are protected at various polling stations countrywide. We have witnessed cases in the past where many votes of our presidential candidate are declared spoilt or invalid by election officials yet they are valid. This should not happen this time. Please be vigilant,” she said.

She also advocated a media-based and door-to-door campaign as a means of guarding against Covid-19.

“This time, we are going to move from house to house highlighting the achievements of the NRM government under the stewardship of Mr Museveni,” she said.

The former presidential press secretary, Tamale Mirundi, lashed out at senior party leaders who wait for the campaign period to ‘make’ money from the President.

“This time, you will not see me on any campaign trail of NRM flag bearers. My focus will be to mobilise support for only President Museveni. His achievements are visible,” Mirundi said.

Members of the taskforce were urged to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. Sources within the NRM party also indicated that other regional taskforces for the same cause will be launched across the country.

