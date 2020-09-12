Kenya to take part in Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials

Kenya will participate in final clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

It will be the second African country to be involved in the trials that were suspended on Wednesday after a participant had a suspected adverse reaction in the UK.

Already more than 1,000 participants have been enrolled in South Africa for the trials.

At least 400 healthcare workers will take part in the Kenyan trials that will be conducted in two coastal towns of Mombasa and Kilifi.

The two towns were in April classified as coronavirus hotspots by the government.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine candidate is among nine other vaccine trials being tried in larger groups globally.

Participants will be given two jabs four weeks apart. They will also be allowed to carry on with their daily schedule. Exposure to the virus will not lead to removal from the trials.

The trials will determine the vaccine’s safety, ability to generate protection and effectiveness. Preliminary results of the findings will be out in November.

