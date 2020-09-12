Two people died in Kampala after heavy rain swept them

Police on Friday recovered two bodies along Nakivubo Channel at Clock Tower near Total fuel station, after a heavy downpour.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said the two bodies were recovered at the same spot.

“The two bodies were carried by flood water from different places. The first body to be retrieved is of female juvenile aged 12, identified as Namazzi Alyera, a resident of Nsambya Kitooro, Makindye Division, Kampala Capital City,” Superintendent of Police Onyango said.

It is alleged that Namazzi was playing with her friends during the rain and their ball fell in the trench.

She tried to remove the ball, but she was overpowered by the water which swept her away.

Her body was swept up to Clock Tower, where a Boda Boda rider saw it and informed the police.

“While still carrying on their work, another body appeared and it was also removed,” Mr Onyango said.

He said the body of a male adult has not yet been identified.

“Motorists, especially motorcyclists and pedestrians should be cautious while moving on with their duties,” Mr Onyango said.

Heavy rains have been pounding different parts of the country displacing several with some reported deaths.

Like other parts of the country, Kampala city is usually left with flooded roads and buildings whenever it rains heavily due to, partly, poor drainage system.

