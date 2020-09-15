MP succumbs to blood pressure after losing election

Pallisa District Woman Member of Parliament, Faith Alupo has died. She breathed her last on Tuesday morning from Mulago Hospital where she had been receiving treatment.

Mr Joseph Ongom, a relative to the deceased legislator has said that she had been receiving treatment for blood pressure and diabetes during her admission at Mulago Hospital.

“Her sudden death is a big blow to the family and to the people of Pallisa because she had embarked on various projects to help her constituents. We shall miss her contributions,” he said.

Alupo joined Parliament in June 2018 through a by-election where she replaced Ms Agnes Amede who remained in the newly created Butebo District after it was cut from Pallisa.

The legislator’s death was first confirmed by Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

“Parliament has learnt with sorrow of the untimely death of Hon Faith Alupo, Woman MP for Pallisa District which occurred at Mulago Hospital. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Parliament confirmed through a tweet.

Pallisa County MP Mr Jacob Opolot has also expressed sorrow for the sudden death of Ms Alupo saying it will not move out of people’s minds.

“Pallisa people will miss her a lot. She died while she was pregnant, so sad,” he said.

“We are in total shock because this sudden death of our MP is quite unbelievable,” Mr Moses Okurut, one of the residents, said.

Mr Michael Okurut, the Pallisa LC5 chairman said the whole district is in somber mood following the death of Alupo.

“This is a trying moment to the people of Pallisa. But we should remain calm because death is inevitable,” he said.

Ms Alupo had participated in the just concluded NRM parliamentary primaries where she lost to Ms Kevin Kaala.

