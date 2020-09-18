Kalifah Aganaga wants to outdo Diamond Platinumz

Diamond Platinumz is East Africa’s biggest artiste. Don’t argue.

Guy has done well flying the East African flag high for the past five or so years but now his reign might be coming to an end real soon. What with Kalifah Aganaga working tooth and nail to outdo him.

The Bad Character Label boss recently signed to another label known as Vimba Entertainment and it is this new development that has given Aganaga, real name Sadat Mukiibi, lots of confidence to dream big.

“I might have Bad Character but the vision of Vimba Entertainment is surely going to take me places. I’m going to be the next Diamond Platinumz in the shortest time possible,” Aganaga said. As usual, we shall sit back and watch the space.

