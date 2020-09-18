Toniks may never work with established artistes again

Artiste Allan Ampaire, alias Toniks, has few collaborations to his name in the more than 10 years he has been doing music.

He believes collabos should be about feeling and respecting each other, otherwise things may not work out easily and that is common among artistes who are both established or have made a name in the industry.

“Most times, artistes who are established do not give their all. They feel insecure. They feel the other party wants to prove they are bigger and this can badly affect the song,” he said.

The “Sikuleka” artiste further stated that it is not the case with little known artistes, which makes it safer.

He was speaking at the premiere of his new song “Gundeze” alongside Danra de Leader earlier this week. “With Danra, there was a lot of vibe. It wasn’t planned. I found her in studio and loved her style and she also likes what I do. We vibed and that is how the jam came out. I have a lot of hope in it.”

