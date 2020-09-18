September 20, 2020

Who is eligible for UPRS positions?

2 days ago

A few days ago, Sophie Gombya handed over the Uganda Musicians Association office to Ykee Benda who also handed over his vice-presidency to Cindy.

Among the resolutions Ykee Benda mentioned was that they have disbanded the old Uganda Performing Right Society (UPRS) and planned to start a new one, calling upon applications for those interested to take up positions.

The requirements have been highlighted by the association but by the look of things, few will be able to handle because they lack credentials.

The requirements needed is that someone must have a degree must have, got a principal pass at A-Level, then passed Math and English at O-Level. A little survey we did found that only a few artistes in Uganda hold degrees.

