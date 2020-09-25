I quit drugs for the women – Nina Roz

A few weeks ago, Nina Roz admitted that she was using drugs. This came as a surprise to many, but for the few who have been close to her, it was about the right time.

The artiste is celebrating over a month of being sober but we were itching to find out why she finally decided to quit.

According to the “Kyoyooyo” artiste, drugs are not something people out there should play with and that it takes a lot of courage to get off the habit.

“I had to come out and talk about my drug addiction so that I can help women out there, especially those using them and I thank my management, my friends and family for standing by me through this period,” she said.

The self-proclaimed rose-bud also added that she has been using drugs for three years but during that period, she was tortured mentally, physically and spiritually.

She, however, blames all this on the influence of friends and confesses and she never knew how much it would cost her.

