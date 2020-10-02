Lupita’s children’s book ‘coming home’

A children’s book by Oscar-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o has been released in East Africa in the Swahili and Luo languages, she has said in a tweet.\

Sulwe, published last year in English, is about how a young girl begins to understand how standards of beauty have been related to skin colour.

She came to this realisation as she noticed how people praised her lighter-skinned sister.

Lupita told the BBC last year that she had been the “victim of colourism” as a child, when she “wished to have skin that was different”.

On Thursday she said she hoped that the message of Sulwe “can travel the world for readers of all ages, but it’s especially meaningful to bring it home”.

