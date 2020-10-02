Uganda as one of the safest tour destinations

The World Travel and Tourism Council has recognized Uganda as one of the safest destinations to visit in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Uganda Tourism Board has said.

The development was announced by UTB Chief Executive Officer, Lilly Ajarova as Uganda reopened the airport after being closed for more than six months over the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The World Travel and Tourism Council has given us the safe travel stamp which means they are endorsing Uganda as one of the safest destinations to visit after being satisfied with all we have put in place to ensure safety for international travelers in Uganda,”Ajarova said at Entebbe.

She revealed that Uganda has also received the safer seal from the African Tourism Board, a body that oversees African countries for compliance to standards and ensuring destinations are safe.

“They are satisfied with what we have put in place and Uganda is ready to resume tourism.”

The Uganda Wildlife Authority last month announced it had fully reopened all national parks, 12 wildlife reserves and 13 sanctuaries were closed to visitors to avoid the spread of Coronavirus but this was done under strict guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus.

Speaking on Thursday, the Uganda Tourism Chief said the reopening of the airport is a very important step in the recovery of the tourism sector which has been greatly affected by Coronavirus and its resultant effects like the lockdown.

“While we are optimistic about the domestic market which we are currently activating, we cannot understate the importance of international tourists towards the contribution of tourism receipts and revenue. The reopening of the airport, therefore, signals hope of recovery of our sector,”Ajarova said.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related