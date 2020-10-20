EC warns candidates against early campaigns

The Electoral Commission (EC) has cautioned candidates across the country against early campaigns.

Mr Joseph Mukwaye, the EC registrar of Soroti District, told candidates during their nomination last Friday that if they are found conducting processions or rallies before being cleared, they will be arrested and disqualified.

“Now that you have been nominated as candidates for 2021 General Election, I caution you, don’t hold any procession or rallies for your campaigns before clearance from EC unless your programmes have been harmonised, otherwise you will be disqualified,” Mr Mukwaye said.

Mr Charles Egimu, the returning officer of Soroti City, asked candidates to submit their programmes for harmonisation in line with Covid prevention regulations and electoral guidelines.

“The EC has a responsibility to guide candidates with their programmes to ensure that they don’t collide during campaigns,” he said.

Several parliamentary candidates in Soroti have pledged to improve livelihoods and social service delivery in their respective constituencies.

Mr Tom Julius Ekudo, the FDC parliamentary candidate for Gweri County, pledged to support the electorate with savings groups.

His opponent, Mr Kenneth Esiangu Eitunganane, who is running on an independent ticket, pledged to to install solar systems to all the primary schools in Gweri.

Ms Leah Jesca Amigo of NRM, who is vying for the district woman parliamentary seat, said she would root for fair policies for civil servants.

“We have LCs, VHTs (village health teams), teachers and so many employees in government that are earning meager salaries for survival, I want to work to ensure that Parliament enacts good policies that favour all citizens,” she said.

Ms Anna Adeke Ebaju, the FDC candidate for Soroti Woman MP, said she will give fair representation in parliament for people of Soroti.

Mr Jimmy Ekemu of NRM parliamentary party said he is focusing on empowering youth.

