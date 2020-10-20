Museveni sends sacked ISO boss’ name to Parliament over new job

President Museveni has forwarded the name of former Internal Security Organisation boss Col Kaka Bagyenda to Parliament for approval of his new appointment as Uganda’s ambassador to Angola.

According to security sources, the President sent Kaka’s appointment letter with that of Hassan Galiwango, who has also been appointed Uganda’s ambassador to Kenya.

The Parliament spokesperson, Ms Hellen Kaweesa, yesterday confirmed that Parliament received the president’s letters.

“The letters were received on Friday but no date has been fixed when they are supposed to appear before the [parliament’s] appointments committee,” she said.

If Parliament approves Col Bagyenda, he will be Uganda’s first ambassador to Angola.

But MPs say he will have to first answer questions from the legislators after Parliament investigated ISO during his tenure as director general in 2019 for operating safe houses that were allegedly used to torture civilians.

Parliament investigated ISO for human rights abuses after Kawempe North MP, Mr Latif Ssebagala, and Arua Municipality MP Kassiano Wadri, raised the concerns that Ugandans were being tortured in ‘safe houses’ in Kyengera, a Kampala suburb and in Kalangala District.

Mr Ssebagala yesterday said the parliamentary Appointments Committee should first read the recommendations of the committee on human rights of Parliament.

The report recommended that ISO should be held responsible for torturing people.

President Museveni sacked Kaka on October 8 and replaced him with Lt Col Charles Oluka in a mini reshuffle that also saw top security officials giving contradicting names on who had been appointed the new deputy director general of ISO.

