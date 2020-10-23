Buchaman ready to set up offices in Kamwokya

Soon after handing over the camouflage uniforms to the authorities earlier this week at his home, which also doubles as his office, Buchaman has vowed to mobilise and hand over all camouflage outfits in the ghetto countrywide.

Among the items that were handed over to the authorities included trousers, shirts, vests, belts, shoes, caps and rain coats. To bring you up to speed, Buchaman made his name in Kamwokya after being the vice president of Firebase crew, but when they fell out with Bobi Wine, he switched to Makindye.

“This operation will start from Kamwokya and I will be heading there to collect these uniforms and not just that, I am also going to open up offices there for my advisory role because it is one of the ghettos I control,” he said.

