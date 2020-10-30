Idle Saha joins bar business

Bars may be closed for now, but that has not stalled some people’s dreams.

And by some people, we mean King Saha. A very reliable source close to the singer, whispered to us that Saha, real name Mansour Ssemanda, has opened up a bar in Seguku on Entebbe Road.

When we tried to reach out to the “Biri Biri” singer to convey our congratulations, he did not answer our repeated phone calls but what we know is that the bar is called King Love.

Business has not opened yet, but when it does, this will be another of Saha’s business ventures as we already know that he owns an animal farm – not the book, please!

Congratulations man, hope we get invited to the launch toast.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related