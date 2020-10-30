Weasel might be next inline

Daddy Andre and Nina Roz’s introduction took the industry by storm. So many artistes and fans alike were caught off guard.

Now word we have on the radar is that Douglas Mayanja, commonly known as Weasel, might be just following suit. This, we caught in one of his comments on Nina Roz’s post.

This was enough to excite a few fans, who had given up on their artiste after he has been involved in a number of relationship scandals.

To prove his point, Weasel even had a photoshoot with his baby mama Sandra Teta, a former beauty queen in Rwanda, wearing matching outfits recently.

Well, it has been stated, now we wait.

