NRM youth leader succumbs to Covid-19

Godfrey Mugisha, who has been the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the youth chairperson in Ibanda District, has succumb to Covid-19.

According to close relatives, Mugisha, 26, died at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday night.

One of the close relatives who did not want to be named said Mugisha has also been the chief executive officer of Mugisha Automotive Ltd in Ibanda District.

“He has been the NRM flag bearer for youth chairperson in Ibanda District,” he said.

Mugisha had won the election at the district level and was eyeing the National Youth Council seat.

The relative said Mugisha developed respiratory problems and sought medication at one of the medical centres in Kisaasi, Kampala, for about four days.

He was later admitted to China-Uganda Friendship Hospital in Naguru, but was later taken to Mulago hospital where he spent about a week in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before succumbing to Covid-19.

“He died of Covid-19, he had spent about three weeks at Mulago. About eight days in ICU,” the relative said.

Many of friends described him as a caring and loving man. One of his friends, Ms Milliscent Akampurira, told this newspaper: “He was a calm person, always smiling and good hearted.”

Another friend posted on Facebook: “I cannot believe you are gone. I was planning to attend your swearing-in ceremony as the Youth chairman for Ibanda.”

Arrangements for his burial are still ongoing and the exact date was not yet been known by press time.

Mugisha went to Bigyera Junior School for his Primary education, Ntare School for Ordinary Level, Mengo Senior School for Advanced Level and later joined Kenya Aeronautical College. He held a diploma in Flight Operations and Dispatch.

2021 election

The Health ministry and the Electoral Commission have indicated that conducting elections during this pandemic obviously poses unique challenges but there are ways to go through the process.

The EC maintains that those participating in the elections must follow set guidelines.

The World Health Organisation also indicates that Covid-19 does not discriminate.

