Spice Diana was to join Angel Music

There have been questions why Spice Diana is so attached to Mowzey Radio and we have seen her at the forefront of things ever since his death; visiting his mother and all.

But the answer was given to us a few days ago by one of Radio’s closest friend and Peter Miles’ brother, Boomlocks, real name John Miles.

According to him, Radio and Spice had a mutual understanding and she was going to be the first artiste signed to his Angel Music.

He added that Radio had seen something in the self-proclaimed ‘Stargal’ that few people had seen and was sure she would thrive under his guidance and mentorship but as you all know, all that couldn’t come to pass.

But one thing we know for sure, Spice is making Radio proud.

