Ang3lina to drop collabo with Honorebel

This year has sure been a year for music and progress for Ang3lina, the self-acclaimed “bad gal from Uganda.”

She set the ball rolling with her new hit single, “Fantasize” and she is not showing any signs of stopping soon as she took to her social media earlier this week to announce a forthcoming collaboration with Jamaican legend Honorebel, who was behind dancehall hit “Ravin n’ Clean”.

The forthcoming collaboration has been produced by Herbert Skillz and it will be released today.

This is not the first time Honorebel is having links with the motherland as he put up a number of online appearances on Ugandan TV and also made a special birthday appearance on NTV the Beat during the 2020 lockdown.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related