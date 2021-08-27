Only producers and artistes matter, Cindy tells Gen Saleh

Cindy has been in our faces a little much lately and the latest reason has left many wondering.

During one of their meetings with Gen. Salim Saleh in Gulu, it is claimed that the self-proclaimed king herself said the music fraternity ends with the artiste and the producer.

“The president of the Uganda Musicians Association Cindy told the General that it is only the artiste and the producer who matter…,” said our source.

When starting out her career, Cindy was managed by Steve Jean and along the way she has had several managers, handlers and promoters.

Now from her statement, we wonder if all these people on the chain are nobodies.

