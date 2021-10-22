Edwin Musiime surprises wife with car

We have seen flashy gifts for baby mamas and then this.

NTV’s The Property Show host Edwin Musiime gifted his wife Christabel Nansubuga a car as a push gift.

And not just any car, but a Nissan Morano, maroon in colour to be precise.

The couple, who co-host The Property Show, tied the knot in 2019 and will be adding a new member to their family anytime soon because word we heard is that the Mrs is about eight months down and from the look of her bump, she will be popping a tot soon.

Musiime surprised his wife with the car at their home in Munyonyo in the presence of her brothers and a few of his friends.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related