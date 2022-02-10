Ministry of Health rules out strange disease in Kyotera

The Ministry of Health has named the illnesses that have claimed about 13 lives in Kijonjo Parish, Kasasa Sub County in Kyotera District in the past three months as; pulmonary edema and steatosis (fatty liver).

Terrified residents had earlier blamed the deaths on a ‘strange disease’ and some of the victims sought treatment from traditional healers where they died from.

But in a report presented to Parliament on Wednesday, Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said the postmortem results were indicative of pulmonary edema and steatosis (fatty liver) and also realised that the community referred to the swelling of the body as ‘ettalo’ which is termed as cellulitis in the medical language

