Over 200 youths to be trained in business, leadership skills

Michigan Fellows Agribusiness Initiative(MFAI) a US aided project is set to train 200 youths in business and leadership skills as part of efforts to bridge the unemployment gap in the country.

The e-course training program will target youths between 18 and 28 from Kampala, Wakiso, Gulu and Dokolo districts in the country.

“The course is open is open to all including ongoing students and out of school young people who meet the eligibility criteria and can commit to the E-course4 schedule. Students may be requested to provide a support letter from their schools, institutions, parents, caregivers or lecturers to confirm that the applicant will commit a surmountable time to completion of the course,”said Raymond Musiima the MFAI project manager.

He explained that the course that will last one year in a cohort-based format with four cohorts with a 50 participants intake with each lasting one month will be administered by the Michigan State University, Alliance for African Partnerships, Makerere University and experts from the private sector and civil society.

“The course will offer emerging community leaders in Uganda a unique opportunity to learn and expand their networks with connection to US experts, US based Ugandans, experts in the private sector, civil society in Uganda. The program will at the end create a new vibrant professional network of 200 young people in Uganda with links to the US Mission Kampala and Michigan Fellows Agribusiness Initiative,” said Sam Kiggundu, the project director for business.

He noted that the goal of the project is to build leadership capabilities for youth and catalyse youth development programs through shared learning, lived experiences exchanges, positive and sustained adult-youth mentorships.

According to officials, the course will adopt a combination of unique experiential lessons, interactive sessions and time-bound exercises.

