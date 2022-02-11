Museveni appoints Pius Biribonwoha deputy Solicitor General

President Museveni has appointed Pius Perry Biribonwoha as the new deputy Solicitor General.

The Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka confirmed the development on Friday afternoon.

“Congratulation Pius Biribonwoha on your appointment . Welcome to the Attorney General’s chambers , Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs,” Kiwanuka tweeted.

Prior to the appointment, Biribonwoha has been serving as the General Counsel at the Parliament of Uganda.

He will now replace Christopher Gashabirike who was last year appointed to the Court of Appeal by the president.

