Keem Fame Rich Biography, Music and his Career

Kajoba Hakim (aka Keem Fame Rich ) was born оn 16 January 1999 in Kampala. He is the CEO of Keemfame.com Uganda a digital marketing and Public Relations company in Uganda which he founded in 2015. Не ѕtudіеd digital marketing and website designing from Makerere business school and а mіnоr dеgrее іn соmрutеr technology from Dubai It school

As well he is the founder of Keemkids Foundation a non-profit organization in Uganda.

Career

He started his career at the age of 15 as an online music promoter. In 2015, Keem Fame Rich professionally started Digital marketing, Social media managing and a musical artist He is set to release his debut EP “Home is Home” which features other Ugandan musicians. Keem Fame Rich [1] Instagram Followers which made him one of the top Instagrammers around Uganda

Keem Fame Rich was born and raised in Namugoona Kampala District where he had his primary and secondary school education. He was raised by his grandmother.

At the age of 16, he left his parent’s house as he couldn’t cope with his strict home rules anymore. He picked up his Music career professionally in 2015 and in August 2016, he started social and digital marketing which connected him to various big brands across the world

He bumped into music by collaborating with various artists on his new album Home is Home ft Sama sojah , Alvin Kizz , Record era butida, Pallaso and many more

Social Media Handles

You can connect with Keem Fame Rich on various social media platforms through the links given below.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/keemfamerich

Twitter: https://twitter.com/keemfamerich

YouTube: Keemfamerich

Facebook: Keemfamerichug

Keemfamerich #Digitalmarketeer #Ugandaartists

