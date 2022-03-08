Airtel to honour Ugandans using technology to transform lives of others

Telecom company, Airtel Uganda is set to honour Ugandans who have utilized the power of technology to positively impact their communities in its latest campaign.

Dubbed “Uganda Needs More of You”, the campaign that seeks to showcase, celebrate and recognize outstanding Ugandans was launched on Monday at a function held at Kampala Serena Hotel.

“The transformative power of technology, supported by a good 4G service provider like Airtel Uganda, is routinely displayed by the growth in digital based services and the number of people included in the ecosystem. Many of these are stories of hard work and resilience of millions of Ugandans with whom Airtel Uganda shares its growth story. Some of the inspiring stories are yet to be discovered,” said Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali.

He added the campaign will help discover and celebrate those Ugandan stories which have had a lasting impact .

Manoj cited the story of Dickson Mushabe, who founded the Dolphin Fund, a unique crowdfunding website through which Ugandans are raising funds to support nobel causes within their communities, one of the famous Ella Clear Foods by Catherine Nakatudde, who used WhatsApp to ensure that the meals of workers in Kampala City continued to be delivered to their tables especially during the covid19

pandemic lockdown as well as one by Dr. Davis Musinguzi who founded Rocket Health in the

health sector which unlocked the power of telemedicine to save lives in many places.

He noted that these stories demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Ugandans that gets sparked by challenges and opportunities.

“These stories will inspire more Ugandans to aspire for more. They represent the power of the many changemakers in Uganda who are leveraging the power of technology to transform their communities. Airtel Uganda is therefore pleased to support this movement of change makers in their causes and scale up their impact and awareness in Uganda and across borders,”Manoj said.

According to officials from Airtel, the “Uganda Needs More of You” stories will be broadcasted on select media houses.

The submissions will be done through either the Airtel mobiste www.airtel.co.ug/UgneedsmoreofU, by SMS (162) or by calling 162.

The submitted stories shall then be judged by a panel of judges and voted on by the public using the Airtel Mobsite or SMS.

On a monthly basis, the stories submitted will be vetted and the top three will be selected to

proceed to the next stage. The final transformative stories will receive support for their causes.

