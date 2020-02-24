February 24, 2020

Rosa Ree, Fik Fameica in a hot collabo

2 hours ago

Tanzanian female rapper seems to be enjoying Kampala’s lifestyle which is full of hyping and praising for those in the limelight.

Her remix with Spice Diana must have made her think of going for collabos. She has now sung a collabo with Fik Fameica called “acha ungese” and this sounds like it will hit.

The single starts with Rosa Ree dropping her explosive rap skills as Fik Fameica chips in with his cool verses delivered in a laid back manner.

Interestingly, Spice Diana acts as a vixen in the song.  It should be noted that since September, Tanzanian Dancehall music goddess Rosa Ree has been in Uganda, on a courtesy visit to Spice Diana. She seems to have enjoyed the hospitality and doesn’t want to leave the country. 

