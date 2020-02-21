Africa Business News Technology

Airtel to honour Ugandans using technology to transform lives of others

Africa Business Corona Virus News Technology

Digital integration of skilled women in the world of work after Covid-19

Africa Business News

Matia Kasaija on behalf of government of Uganda signed a project implementation agreement with the Board Chairman of Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Limited Ms Enrica Pinetti to establish a Coffee processing plant at Kampala Industrial and Business Park,Namanve.

Africa News Politics

Museveni meets NUP’s Kikankane youth group

Witch doctor arrested after woman dies in his shrine Play Dirty: Action comedy comeback is a blast I left studies to work, now star- Of western UG's Qwality KBY shares his success story Keem Fame Rich: There Are Always Breakthrough Opportunities I don't use my good looks to seduce girls- Singer Mukabya says World war 11; Gorgeous singer Posha  Attacks Ray G, threatens to reveal dirty secrets Posha UG, the gal that forced struggling singer Omega 256 quit Mbarara Airtel to honour Ugandans using technology to transform lives of others Digital integration of skilled women in the world of work after Covid-19 Stop EACOP: Climate activists demand as EU – African leaders meet

Witch doctor arrested after woman dies in his shrine

Play Dirty: Action comedy comeback is a blast

I left studies to work, now star- Of western UG’s Qwality KBY shares his success story

Keem Fame Rich: There Are Always Breakthrough Opportunities

I don’t use my good looks to seduce girls- Singer Mukabya says

World war 11; Gorgeous singer Posha  Attacks Ray G, threatens to reveal dirty secrets

Posha UG, the gal that forced struggling singer Omega 256 quit Mbarara

Museveni appoints Pius Biribonwoha deputy Solicitor General

President Museveni has appointed Pius Perry Biribonwoha as the new deputy Solicitor General. The Attorney…
Enrica Pinetti, a controversial businesswoman, who took the lead in the Lubowa International Specialised Hospital…
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met a group of 91 youth who described themselves to…
News Politics World

Abbas accused of power grab after Palestinian appointments

PA president used Palestinian Central Council meeting to entrench his power and secure his successor,…

I left studies to work, now star- Of western UG’s Qwality KBY shares his success story

Western Uganda’s fast-rising star Abert Musinguzi with the stage name Qwality KBY has revealed to…
Keem Fame Rich: There Are Always Breakthrough Opportunities

Keem Fame Rich, a Ugandan musical artist and promoter, while recounting his journey into Digital…
I don’t use my good looks to seduce girls- Singer Mukabya says

I don’t use my good looks to seduce girls- Singer Mukabya says Mukabya Junior is a…
World war 11; Gorgeous singer Posha  Attacks Ray G, threatens to reveal dirty secrets

Leave alone Russia and Ukraine's endless fight, there is another kind of world war 11…
Posha UG, the gal that forced struggling singer Omega 256 quit Mbarara

After trying to make ends meet, struggling Musician Omega 256 decided to quit Mbarara city…
Keem Fame Rich Biography, Music and his Career

Kajoba Hakim who is popularly known as Keem Fame Rich is a Ugandan Music Promoter…

Sports World

Jurgen Klopp names two players who could miss Leicester City as Luis Diaz fitness update given at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has offered an injury update on Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and…
News Sports

Nakivubo Stadium Construction Underway, the National Memorial PlayGround to be Ready by end of 2021

From a realistic and reasonable point of view, this is not just a stadium but…
Corona Virus Sports

LaLiga 2020-21: Are Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in trouble?

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid comprised LaLiga's top three for an eighth consecutive season…
Corona Virus Sports

Premier League facts and stats: All you need to know ahead of the opening round of games

Liverpool are aiming for another campaign of domestic dominance after ripping the Premier League title…
Corona Virus Sports

Manchester United season preview 2020-21

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full campaign at the wheel certainly had a few twists and…
Corona Virus Sports

Liverpool season preview 2020-21

For Liverpool, 2019-20 was a campaign where many demons were laid to rest.  The rampant…

Africa Corona Virus Technology

4G internet balloons take off over Kenya

A network of giant internet-enabled balloons from Google's sister firm Loon is to provide internet…

Daily Exclusive: Iphone 12 Pro