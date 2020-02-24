Uganda’s bid to host MAMA Awards 2019 Approved

The MTV Africa Music Awards (also known as the MAMAs) were established in 2008 by MTV Networks Africa to celebrate the most popular contemporary music in Africa,

The 2008 and 2010 events took place in Nigeria; 2009 event happened in Kenya Nairobi, after these three initial events, the award had a 3-year hiatus, returning only in 2014 and 2015 in Durban and 2016 in Johannesburg.

Speaking to the press at the Uganda Media center communications and media relations manager Dennis Katungi said the cabinet sat on Monday, August 12th, 2019 at State House Entebbe Approved Uganda’s bid to host the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) 2019.

Source: KS

