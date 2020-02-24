Winnie Nwagi to host Johnnie Walker Highball

Bootylicious songstress Winnie Nwagi has been revealed as the headlining act for the much-anticipated Johnnie Walker Highball Tour that is set to take place tomorrow in Fort Portal at Africana Sports Bar.

Winnie, who has dominated the RnB music scene in Uganda for quite some time is expected to drive revelers crazy with a riveting performance of some of her biggest hits like “Mataala”, “Bwogana” her collaboration with rapper Recho Ray, “For You” and her latest club banger “Amaaso” a collaboration with Vinka.

She will also be sharing the stage with afro-beats sensation Pallaso alongside Fort Portal’s finest like Carol K, Tony Black Man, Coolman Jimmy all backed by crazy DJ mixes from Uganda’s biggest DJ Selector Jay.

The tour is aimed at introducing upcountry folk to a brand-new way through which they can consume their whiskey whilst giving them an awesome experience. It also gives up and coming up country artists a chance to showcase their talents on a big stage.

Source: KS

