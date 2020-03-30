Coronavirus cases top 722,000 globally

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Trump concedes US coronavirus death toll could be 100,000 or more

President Donald Trump acknowledged Sunday for the first time that deaths in the United States from coronavirus could reach 100,000 or more, adding that if the death toll stays at or below 100,000, “we all together have done a very good job.”

Trump’s assertion came after he was asked about comments the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, made earlier Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that based on models, 100,000 Americans or more could die from the virus.

On Sunday, Trump said during an evening news conference at the White House that he’d decided to extend the nationwide social distancing guidelines — which include suggested limits on large gatherings — for another 30 days to April 30.

During his news conference, Trump said he received what he called the “most accurate” or “most comprehensive” study today about the potential death toll from Covid-19.

He said there could be up to more than 2 million cases if “we did nothing” but he did not give more details on the exact number. Fauci told CNN earlier Sunday that the US could see millions of cases of coronavirus.

Related

Share News







