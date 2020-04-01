KCCA acquires more ambulances to combat COVID19

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), has mobilised ambulances that will ferry people who are sick and in need of emergency health care services during the two-week lockdown at no cost.

Eng Andrew Mubiru Kitaka, the Executive Director of KCCA, revealed on Tuesday that the ambulances have been sourced from government agencies and private sector players.

“KCCA is providing ambulances for greater Kampala metropolitan and nearby areas. The service is 24 hours and you can call this toll free number 0800990000 if you are in need,” Eng Kitaka said.

Ms Benna Namugwanya, the state minister for Kampala Capital City Authority, said the service is intended for a wide range of patients who need to reach the facilities but are hampered due to the suspension of public and private means of transport.

“It is going to be for people who need to go periodically for dialysis, picking the ARV drugs among others,” she said.

Ms Betty Amongi, the minister of Kampala and Metropolitan affairs, defended government’s decision to suspend public and private vehicles stating that the move is aimed at saving lives of people.

“We are living in a time where indecisiveness can lead to death,” the minister said.

